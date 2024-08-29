Nvidia’s results have become the most important business benchmark on the market. Its impact on the stock market is comparable to that currently having on the stock market the employment data, which serves to gauge future interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The microprocessor designer announced this Wednesday its second-quarter earnings and sales were record high, but it has somewhat disappointed the market, particularly with its third-quarter outlook and with manufacturing problems with its cutting-edge Blackwell model.

The company’s shares fell sharply after the results were released, with a drop of around 7%-8% outside of regular trading hours. At the opening of the session on Thursday, the share price narrowed the drop to 3.4%, removing around 100 billion dollars from the company’s stock market value, and the stock has since recovered even further. All in all, the results are spectacular.

The Santa Clara, California-based company’s revenues have soared 122% compared to the second quarter of last year, reaching $30.04 billion (about 27 billion euros at the current exchange rate). This figure includes record quarterly revenues from data centers, its main business: $26.3 billion, 16% more than in the first quarter and 154% more than a year ago.

Profit, meanwhile, rose 168% to $16.599 billion, also a new record and, like sales, exceeded the average theoretical forecasts of analysts. During the first half of the year, the company returned $15.4 billion to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends. Nvidia’s board of directors approved this week an indefinite authorization for the repurchase of shares for an amount of $50 billion, which is in addition to the $7.5 billion that it still has pending.

In the first quarter, revenues soared even more than in the second: 262%, to 26.044 billion dollars, and profits multiplied by more than seven, from 2.043 to 14.881 billion, an increase of 628%. The pace of growth is slowing down when the figures are compared with quarters already benefiting from the artificial intelligence fever.

Strong annual rise

The company expects revenue of about $32.5 billion for the third quarter of the year, with a gross margin of between 74.4% and 75%, lower than the current figure, partly due to the manufacturing problems with Blackwell, its new next-generation chip model. Perhaps these slightly lower growth prospects and a slight deterioration in margins are what have punished investors. Perhaps the fact that some were expecting a more positive surprise in sales and profits, as the company has accustomed many to this. Perhaps there is simply vertigo due to the heights that the share price has already reached.

Nvidia shares have gained 160% since the release of its second quarter results so far this year. The company briefly ranked first in the world by market capitalisation, surpassing Apple, but then fell behind the iPhone company and is battling Microsoft for second place. It has a market value of $3.1 trillion.

The growth of the data center chip business has been driven by strong and accelerating demand for generative AI training and inference from its Hopper platform. Beyond cloud service providers, generative AI has expanded to consumer internet companies and enterprise customers, automotive, healthcare and even the state, creating multiple multi-billion dollar vertical markets.

“Demand for Hopper remains strong and anticipation for Blackwell [su nuevo producto] “It’s incredible,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Nvidia achieved record revenues while global data centers are in full acceleration to modernize the entire computing stack with accelerated computing and generative AI. (…) Generative AI will revolutionize every industry,” he added.

There was concern even before Wednesday’s unveiling that Nvidia was having problems with its new design. The company has acknowledged that there were problems with Blackwell’s production and said it is making changes to improve its manufacturing efficiency. Nvidia expects to generate several billion dollars in revenue from the product as early as the fourth quarter of this year.

The presentation of Nvidia’s first quarter results from a year ago It was a turning point in the company’s history. It was then that it first became clear to the investment community that the company was the big winner of the AI ​​craze. Each company develops its own systems, but they all turn to Nvidia for the computing power their computing tasks require. Elon Musk joked that the company’s H100 accelerators were harder to get in San Francisco than drugs.

Founded in a fast food restaurant in San Jose, California in 1993, Nvidia pioneered graphics processing for computers and video game consoles. In 1999, it invented the GPU, the graphics processing unit, which laid the groundwork for a profound change in the sector. To have ever better images, it exponentially increased the power of its processors, with capabilities for robotics, cloud computing, the aerospace industry, weapons manufacturing, the metaverse, cryptocurrencies, autonomous driving, image recognition and artificial intelligence, which has given it the final push in the last year. Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Apple, Oracle, OpenAI, Anthropic are Nvidia clients, as are robotics, autonomous driving and biotechnology firms.

Jensen Huang, 61, founded the company with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem with a vision of bringing 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia markets. He has run it ever since, becoming the longest-running head of a major company in Silicon Valley.

