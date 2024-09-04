However, not everyone is an expert on the subject and therefore Nvidia He made a video explaining how you can improve your performance in Black Myth: Wukong.

Black Myth: Wukong it is a graphically remarkable game on PC, but obviously to be able to enjoy the work at its best it is good to use various technologies, such as those of Nvidia, such as DLSS 3 .

The DLSS 3 video in Black Myth: Wukong

In the NVIDIA video explains, in translation: “Let’s talk about technology and how to multiply performance in Black Myth: Wukong by enabling DLSS 3. Black Myth: Wukong features fast-paced action set in a beautiful mythological world, created with cutting-edge technology. To ensure the highest quality and performance in the game, several features of DLSS 3 must be used.”

“DLSS Super Resolution increases gaming performance on all GeForce RTX GPUs. It uses AI to reconstruct gameplay at a higher resolution while delivering the performance of a lower resolution.”

“Another function, DLSS Frame Generationis available for RTX 40 Series GPUs. Frame Generation further improves performance by using AI to generate additional frames. It does this by analyzing two frames of the game and creating a third frame in between, which doesn’t need to be generated by the game itself. The result is an even smoother gameplay experience and increased frame rate. When playing Black Myth: Wukong on an RTX 40 Series GPU with DLSS 3, you’ll experience the highest settings and maximum FPS.”

Finally, we leave you with our article in which we point out the best mods for Black Myth: Wukong.