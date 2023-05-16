Nvidia Corporation, is famous for designing high performance computing and graphics processing units for the mobile computing market, however it recently went viral ‘Nvidia CuLitho‘, a fast-paced computing company, so a finance expert tells you how is it possible to make money with it.

The softwaare and fabless company founded in April 1993, by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris Malachowsky, Curtis Priem, currently has Nvidia CuLitho under development, which is a software library for computational lithography, its creation has generated debate for its name, but also for being a form of marketing.

This is because the technology allows the creation of clips to benefit from energy efficiency, and likewise, with its processor, speed up time to market.

It was through the TikTok social network, where a young man who shares examples to teach financial education, so that consumers have knowledge before purchasing a product and getting into debt, this time he went viral for sharing how to earn money with Nvidia Culitho.

The user ‘@omareducacionfinanciera’ explained that Nvidia, being the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, launched the Culitho project whose name comes from “lithography”.

Following this, Omar, the finance expert He explained that: “it is a software library, for computational lithography, they say that this technology will allow the creation of smaller and larger semiconductors.”

How to make money with Nvidia Culitho?

According to the financial expert of the viral video, Nvidia, the company based in Santa Clara, California, United States, whose subsidiaries are Mellanox Technologies, DeepMap, MÁS, which is listed on the Stock Exchange, currently on the market, its shares they cost $267 dollars.

Later, he explained that he uses it: “In 2021, I sold 40 Nvidia shares and earned 78 thousand pesos, Now in 2023, I have 25 shares, with an accumulated capital gain of $36,500 pesos. If I sell them, I would have earned a total of $115,000 pesos, with a return of more than 100%, without doing anything.