Jensen Huang has become this week the big star of the Computex Taipei 2023 fair, held in Taiwan. Taiwanese by birth and American by adoption, Huang is the head of the fashion company in the world of computing thanks to the utility of his powerful microprocessors for artificial intelligence. As night fell in Taiwan, the US stock market opened its doors and Nvidia entered the select trillion-dollar club (930,000 million euros at current exchange rates).

Nvidia thus becomes the fifth most valuable private company in the world. The list is headed by Apple, with 2.8 trillion dollars. Second is Microsoft, with about 2.5 billion, followed by Alphabet, with almost 1.6 billion, and Amazon, with 1.3 billion. All four are tech companies, all four are tech, and all four are tied in one way or another to artificial intelligence. There is another firm in the trillion-dollar club, the public oil company Saudi Aramco, but it has little capital floating on the stock market and its market value is less representative.

There are other companies that have overcome that barrier, but then have lost much of their value. Meta Platforms, the group that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp founded by Mark Zuckerberg, got it in June 2021, but is now worth about $690 billion. Tesla achieved that milestone in October 2021, but is now worth about $640 billion.

Nvidia presented on Wednesday of last week some good results for the first quarter, but above all, some very powerful forecasts for the second that completely surprised the market. He announced a revenue forecast of about $11 billion, pulverizing forecasts of $7.15 billion held by analysts on Wall Street. The company invoices with very high margins, so that translates into a large increase in profitability.

“In the 15+ years we’ve been doing this work, we’ve never seen guidance like the one Nvidia just released with a Q2 outlook that was, by all accounts, cosmological and expectations-busting,” they wrote. Bernstein analysts in a report sent to clients. The increased use of tools such as Open AI’s Chat GPT and the race to stay ahead of the burgeoning technology increases the demand for its microprocessors exponentially.

After publishing those results and forecasts, its shares shot up around 25%. The increase in value in one day was 183.8 billion dollars, the third largest in the history of the Stock Market, only behind Amazon’s 191.3 billion on February 4, 2022 and Apple’s 190.9 billion revaluation on February 10. November 2022. Nvidia’s rise spilled over to other stocks in the microprocessor, technology and artificial intelligence sectors.

In addition, this week at the Taiwan computer fair, Nvidia has signed new partnerships in artificial intelligence and announced the launch of a supercomputer that serves as a platform for artificial intelligence tools called DGX GH200 with the idea that it will help companies to create ChatGPT type models.

Founded in California in 1993, Nvidia has pioneered graphics processing for computers and video game consoles. In 1999, Nvidia invented the GPU, the graphics processing unit, which set the stage for profound industry change. To have ever better images, it has exponentially increased the power of its processors, with capabilities for robotics, cloud computing, aerospace, weapons manufacturing, the metaverse, cryptocurrencies, autonomous driving, reconnaissance imaging and artificial intelligence.

Jensen Huang, 60, founded the company with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, with a vision of bringing 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia markets. He has run it ever since and has become the head of a large company with the longest track record in all of Silicon Valley. With Nvidia’s appreciation on the stock market, Huang’s fortune has skyrocketed. He owns about 87 million shares of the company (3.5% of the capital), valued at about 35,000 million dollars.

