The American Microchips and Graphics Cards Nvidia He achieved at the close of his fiscal year, finished in January, a Net profit of 72,880 million dollars (69,478 million euros), a figure that means increasing the profits of the previous year by 144.9%, as reported by the technology company.

The income of Nvidia added a record of 130,497 million of dollars (124,405 million euros), 114.2% more than a year earlier, including 142% growth in the data centers business, up to 115,186 million dollars (109,809 million euros), while the games area entered 12,990 million dollars (12,384 million euros), 51.5% more than a year earlier.

Between November 2024 and January 2025, Nvidia obtained a net profit of 22,091 million dollars (21,060 million euros), which implies an improvement of 79.8% on the same period of the previous year, while the income added 39,331 million dollars (37,495 million euros), 77.9% more.

“The AI ​​advances at the speed of light as the agent and physical the AI ​​prepare the stage for the next wave of which will revolutionize the largest industries,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.









Looking ahead to the first quarter of the current fiscal year, Nvidia hopes to reach a business figure of 43,000 million dollars (40,993 million euros), with a deviation to the downward Alz Ao of 2%.