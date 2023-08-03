NVIDIA is a company that certainly needs no introduction, a company that has tried to invest constantly in the research of technologies capable of innovating and sometimes even surprising. However, not everything has always gone smoothly along this path, and between shaky sales of some products and increased prices due to inflation and other disparate reasons, NVIDIA has had to deal with recalibrating its revenue and earnings prospects. Vijay Rakeshan analyst of Mizuho Financial Grouphowever, predicted a decidedly prosperous future for the company, so much so as to predict a NVIDIA’s stock price increases by 20%; this would mean that the current $400 to buy a stock would turn into $530. In addition, the company could exceed $300 billion in sales of artificial intelligence technologies alone.

300 billion by 2027 The current value of NVIDIA shares on the financial market This projection does not refer only to product sales but to a great revolution that is conquering the technology market: artificial intelligence. The latter has become a staple in NVIDIA's internal dynamics, so much so as to lead the company to develop more and more technology focused on this concept. Given the first approaches and the public response, in Rakesh's opinion, the margins for seeing an exponential growth in demand, and consequently in profits, will materialize within a few years, more precisely by 2027. The analyst also speaks in reality of the domain of NVIDIA and not a majority in competition with other companies in the same sector and products. AMD for its part said it was enthusiastic about the prospects and the future that its company will build thanks to artificial intelligence, arguing that this technology will turbocharge the sector for the next 5 – 10 years.

The future of artificial intelligence The future of NVIDIA thanks to AI looks quite promising Despite the general enthusiasm, both from producers and consumers, and no less important also from investors, there currently seems to be no room for competition for Vijay Rakesh. NVIDIA's lead is clear and unlikely to be scratched within a few years, as the company currently expects to have a 75% market share of AI server units by 2027. Indeed, for us humble PC gamers, it's easy to "forget" that companies like NVIDIA don't get their sole revenue from the GeForce RTX 30 or 40 series. NVIDIA's strong point, currently, has been the forward-looking use and development of artificial intelligence, so much so that the new A100 and H100 GPUs for Data Centers and Supercomputers are in such demand that they have put the manufacturer in difficulty, which is unable to fulfill all orders.