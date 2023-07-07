Of course, since it is a rumor, for now there is nothing confirmed. It must be said though that PRO Hi-Tech it’s a very large channel, which has connections to most of the big tech companies, so something could really be at stake. Furthermore, it is not the first time that NVIDIA has received such accusations, so many will not find it difficult to consider them somehow founded.

Nvidia it would be putting very strong pressure on some of its partner companies, not to let them produce anymore GPUs Of intel . The indiscretion was reported by the Russian channel PRO Hi-Tech, which spoke of real threats of ban or limitation of supplies for all those companies that decide to launch GPUs based on the Intel series.

The accusations

NVIDIA doesn’t want to have competition?

PRO Hi-Tech explained that Intel is looking for partners to produce its new GPUs, naturally in China. When it turned to the first-tier manufacturers, the most prestigious and safe ones, NVIDIA allegedly started threatening them by saying that if they worked with Intel they would no longer work with NVIDIA, which would no longer ship them the chips.

Something like this had happened before, only with AMD and if we want also with the GeForce Partner Program (GPP), which contained limitations and seemed to aim to create exclusive relationships of manufacturers with NVIDIA, so as to lead to harsh criticism and cancellation of the same. Now with Intel the situation appears even worse, because it has forced the company to look for partners among second-tier producers. It is precisely from one of these producers that the indiscretion comes.

That NVIDIA is afraid of the new Intel GPUs, which appear increasingly competitive in terms of performance and, above all, in terms of prices?