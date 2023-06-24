It sounds absurd, but even upscaling technologies involve a war of exclusives. This is the case with NVIDIA’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR.

The state of California is famous for many attractions ranging from natural parks, Universal Studios, Disneyland to the Golden Gate Bridge. But this stars and stripes destination is not only a location for travel coveted by many tourists, it is in fact also the stage of the internal struggle between leading GPU companies. We’ve already told you how this rivalry is measured by the adoption rate in triple A games of their proprietary technologies, DLSS and FSR, but the challenge doesn’t stop at just the hardware or software. Thanks to an article by Wccftech we can explore another thorny issue on the use of Deep Learning Super Sampling he was born in Fidelity FX Super Resolution: exclusivity. Well, contending for a title on your platform isn’t just about consoles, a dispute that is in the spotlight right now with the legal process underway between Microsoft and the FTC for the case of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.





In this image you will find the titles that have received support for FSR 2 The concept of exclusivity it also concerns the 2 technologies born to improve native image upscaling and bring higher FPS count in the games they apply to. Although both technologies can be freely implemented by developers without being subject to particular royalties, sometimes commercial agreements enter into the field between the parties to make the implementation of only one of the two exclusive. See also Will Call of Duty: Zombie Mode Arrive in 2023 or 2024? Tom Henderson sheds some light on the rumor The editorial staff of Wccftech has therefore taken steps to ask those directly involved for something more on the matter, given that some current games only provide support for the FSR: productions of the caliber of Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. An AMD spokesperson was interviewed on the matter who said: “To clarify, there are sites tracking the implementation of upscaling technologies and these indicate that there are a number of games that currently only support DLSS.” We cannot deny what has been said, and it is true that some games only have NVIDIA’s technology as upscaling support but only because, as in the case of Battlefield 2042, the latest version of the FSR, at the time of the launch of the Electronic title Arts was not yet available. The spokesperson further stated that: “AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is an open source technology that supports a variety of GPU architectures, including consoles and competitor solutions, and we believe that an open approach that is widely supported across multiple hardware platforms is the best approach that benefits developers and gamers alike. AMD is committed to doing what’s best for game developers and all gamers, and gives development teams the flexibility to implement FSR into any game.“ See also Tower of Fantasy Announces New Free Expansion to Celebrate New Player Milestone

Although these statements are very friendly and “open” to competition, data in hand it is quite clear that there are agreements that have prevented the arrival of DLSS on some of the more recent titles. Obviously, we never expected a confirmation from AMD in this sense, but even without an official statement the situation is quite clear on the imposition not to integrate NVIDIA’s technology on some titles. Fortunately, to limit the damage of what is in effect a foreclosure of the DLSS decided at the table by paying for the exclusivity with some developers, the modder community took care of it. It is in fact news of a few days ago the arrival of DLSS 3 on Star Wars: Jedi Survivor thanks to a mod, an implementation that was possible thanks to the tools that NVIDIA provides to everyone such as plugins to integrate this technology also on Unreal Engine 5 .