To affirm it it was Jensen Huang, the CEO of the company according to which in the future we will see more and more elements of video games, such as textures and 3D objects, created by artificial intelligence, even in real time.

Generative artificial intelligences are transforming the world of technology , including video games. NVIDIA, the company that is benefiting most from the boom, thanks to the sale of dedicated chipsets, sees the future of the sector as one of content generated by AI at every possible level.

The future is in AI

Huang spoke about it in an interview with More Than Moore, in which the issue was addressed directly.

A photo of Huang

The interviewer actually asked him: “AI has been used in video games for some time now, I’m thinking about DLSS and now ACE. Do you think it is possible to apply multimodal AI to generate frames?”

To which Huang replied that: “Artificial intelligence for video games – we already use it for neural graphics and we can generate pixels from a few input pixels. We also generate intermediate frames – not by interpolation, but by generation. In the future we can even generate textures and objects; the objects may be of lower quality and we will be able to improve them. We will also generate the characters – think of a group of six people, two could be real and the others could be AI. The games will be made with AI, they will have the AI ​​inside and you can even turn your PC into an AI using G-Assist You can use your PC as an AI assistant to help you play games. GeForce is the largest video game brand in the world, we’re just seeing it grow, and there’s AI in a lot of it in some way. We can’t wait for more people to have it.”

NVIDIA recently became the most valuable company in the world thanks to the artificial intelligence market.