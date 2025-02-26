The main world processor design company, NVIDIA, has presented the results related to the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2024. The firm has registered 39.3 billion dollars in benefits, a volume of more than 38,250 estimated by the market in addition, the technology company obtained benefits 89 cents per share compared to 84 cents for participation estimated by analysts. Specifically, Nvidia has reaped a net profit of 22,000 million dollars, 14% more in quarterly terms.

The firm has reported that its income from Data Center was 35.6 billion dollars, a volume of more than 34,100 million. In addition, Nvidia has reported that income expectations for the next quarter are 43,000 million dollars, a volume that beats the estimates of analysts.

For his part, the CEO, Jensen Huang, has affirmed that the demand for processors Blackwell It is “incredible”, noting that they have successfully increased “its large -scale production in the data centers. In addition, the businessman has celebrated that the development of AI is growing “at the speed of light.”

However, the gross profit margin has fallen three points in interannual terms, while operating expenses have risen 48%, in a context of greater competition in the sector. In this sense, the company indicates that the gross margin will continue to fall in the next three months, signing a decrease of three other points. In the same way, operating expenses will increase by 15% quarterly.

Thus, the market has given contradictory signs in its interpretation of the results. At the beginning of Afterhours, the company has come up to 4%, but has subsequently quoted in red.