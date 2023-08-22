At the start of Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Nvidia announced several innovations that will be present at the fair, including DLSS technology now in its 3.5 version together with Ray Reconstruction, a new AI model for neural rendering that creates images in sharper, more immersive and realistic ray tracing than traditional rendering methods by replacing manually adjusted denoisers with an AI network trained by an NVIDIA supercomputer that generates higher quality pixels between sampled beams. “Thanks to NVIDIA’s intelligent technology, DLSS 3.5, powered by AI rendering power, you can experience Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the new Dogtown environment, able to offer the best of itself, with sharper visuals, a most accurate lighting and the highest frame rate possible,” said Jakub Knapik, Vice President of Art, Global Art Director at CD PROJEKT RED software house. NVIDIA also announced the games that will support this new feature, including: Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, all available in September with DLSS 3.5, Full Ray Tracing and Reflex, and Portal with RTX adopting DLSS 3.5 this fall. DLSS 3.5 will also arrive on GeForce NOW when Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Liberty will launch in the Cloud. Members can also take advantage of the DLSS 3.5 update for Portal with RTX from the cloud. DLSS 3.5 will also be able to optimize image quality in real-time 3D creation applications: D5 Render and Chaos Vantage, two well-known professional 3D applications perfect for architects and designers, will now be able to produce higher quality previews during design and development thanks to the addition of DLSS 3.5. Additionally, NVIDIA Omniverse will also integrate DLSS 3.5 in the fall.