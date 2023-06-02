Nvidia announced at Computex Taipei the arrival of the GeForce RTX 4060 family of GPUs, which includes two graphics cards that offer all the advances and innovations brought by the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, including DLSS 3 neural rendering and high frame rate third generation ray tracing technologies. With a starting cost of 355 euros, the cards are placed in an accessible range that does not give up premium functions. “The RTX 4060 family offers PC gamers unmatched added value combined with exceptional 1080p performance to both obtain a perfect gamestation and to equip themselves with a perfect device for digital content creation, with the help of AI” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at Nvidia. “These GPUs allow for an incredible upgrade, starting at just €335, making Ada Lovelace and DLSS 3 accessible to millions more around the world.”

The GeForce RTX 4060 family provides access to over 300 games and applications that now support DLSS, including The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Diablo IV that will be supported by DLSS 3. A DLSS 3 plug-in is also coming soon for Unreal Engine 5. DLSS 3 is a demonstration of how much artificial intelligence is now crucial in real-time games, creating new high quality frames for smoother gameplay. In fact, it is capable of enormous performance increases together with Super Resolution DLSS, which uses artificial intelligence to produce higher resolution frames from a lower resolution input. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is on average 2.6x faster than the RTX 2060 Super GPU and 1.7x faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU. In titles without Frame Generation, the RTX 4060 Ti is 1.6x faster than the RTX 2060 Super GPU.

Ray-tracing performance has improved significantly over the previous generation, thanks to advances like Shader Execution Reordering, Opacity Micromap, and Displaced Micro-Mesh Engines. These innovations allow even the most demanding games to implement multiple ray-tracing effects simultaneously and go as far as full ray-tracing, Nvidia says. The GeForce RTX 4060 family of GPUs supports the Nvidia Studio platform, offering creators RTX acceleration and AI tools at a more affordable entry-level price point. Designed for the needs of livestreamers, video editors, 3D artists and more, the platform offers acceleration across 110 creative apps, and includes a suite of AI-powered studio software, such as Nvidia Omniverse, Canvas and Broadcast. Creators working in a variety of fields can benefit from the new 4th generation Tensor Cores, which deliver a significant boost in AI tool performance over the previous generation. Accelerated AI features allow creators to automate the most repetitive tasks. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will be available starting Wednesday 24 May for 449 euros. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB version will be available in July, starting at 499 euros. The GeForce RTX 4060 will also be available from July, starting at €335 including VAT.