The world of graphics cards is one that may have already become a habit, given that new possibilities to play are launched from time to time and the best thing is that the costs are now adapted to the pocket of consumers. And now, NVIDIA has announced a new card within the 40 line that gains power from its predecessors.

this is the card 4070 Youand is designed to sidestep the RTX 3090 You with improved performance and support for DLSS 3. nvidia claims it will perform up to three times higher than the flagship RTX 30. So although it will not reach the greatness of the 4080 either 4090at least it will be more powerful than the line 30 in all its levels.

The GeForce RTX 4070 You is the fourth card to be announced for the series after the announcement of the RTX 4090 and two variants of the 4080. One with 16 GB memory and the other with 12 GB from memory. The 40 series has also been in the spotlight as the GPUs current logo, the RTX 4090and it has not had its perfections, since some had a poor connector that melted cables.

The RTX 4070 You will be released on January 5 to a price of $799 USD.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: The PC world is becoming more common than we think, I can even think that eventually everything will end with consoles and we will be left with only computers. But that will take many years.