Nvidia heralded the upcoming arrival of the technology DLSS 3.5scheduled for this autumn and characterized by the application of the Ray Tracing Reconstructionwhich is a ray tracing application system that can significantly improve image quality.

According to the company, the Ray Tracing Reconstruction technique has been tested with data five times higher, in volume, compared to what has been done so far with DLSS 3, which should guarantee superior results. This system aims to provide image quality superior to that resulting from standard denoising techniques.

The solution provided by DLSS 3.5 incorporates further data from games and engine software, being also able to recognize ray tracing effects and distinguish pixels more clearly in a temporal reconstruction situation, performing a further image cleaning, able Of eliminate noise.