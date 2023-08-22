Nvidia heralded the upcoming arrival of the technology DLSS 3.5scheduled for this autumn and characterized by the application of the Ray Tracing Reconstructionwhich is a ray tracing application system that can significantly improve image quality.
According to the company, the Ray Tracing Reconstruction technique has been tested with data five times higher, in volume, compared to what has been done so far with DLSS 3, which should guarantee superior results. This system aims to provide image quality superior to that resulting from standard denoising techniques.
The solution provided by DLSS 3.5 incorporates further data from games and engine software, being also able to recognize ray tracing effects and distinguish pixels more clearly in a temporal reconstruction situation, performing a further image cleaning, able Of eliminate noise.
A practical example of DLSS 3.5
As visible in the example above, the technique in question also applies to ray tracing images, cleaning them in order to eliminate noise through various artificial intelligence systems, capable of processing a much higher amount of data even than DLSS 3 standard.
There is no exact release date for this update yet, but NVIDIA says it plans to release the DLSS 3.5 update forfall of 2023awaiting more precise communications.
