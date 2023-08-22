Gamescom 2023 begins with a big surprise from NVIDIA which, in addition to many new features related to GeForce NOW, presents an update of its proprietary technology: DLSS 3.5.

There are only a few hours left before the official opening of the Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, during which the Opening Night Live presented by Geoff Keighley, scheduled for 8pm tonight. This event is not only a showcase for announcements in the world of video games, but it is also an opportunity for numerous hardware and software manufacturers to present their next innovations. Among the participants, NVIDIA stands out for the many interesting innovations it has decided to bring to Gamescom. In this article, we will focus on the announcement that most surprised us, namely the debut of DLSS 3.5a significant upgrade of proprietary technology that promises to amaze once again.

What is DLSS 3.5? An example of DLSS 3.5 results on Alan Wake II As you probably already know, the Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is a technology developed by NVIDIA that relies on artificial intelligence to improve the quality of a rendering from a lower resolution to upscale to a higher resolution without a loss of detail perceptible to the user. Its current version, DLSS 3, exclusive to NVIDIA RTX 40XX GPUs, saw the introduction of the Frame Generatora feature that generates additional frames completely from scratch, thus increasing the final FPS count in games that support it. DLSS 3 has already proven its worth as a solid and convincing tool, but the American company has decided to go even further by introducing version 3.5, which implements a new technology that significantly improves the quality in the games that use it by further pushing up the performance. This item is named Ray Reconstruction and was created to improve ray tracing rendering in games, using artificial intelligence to generate higher quality pixels regarding light rays.

Goodbye Denoiser, hello Ray Reconstruction The Ray Reconstruction is able to elaborate a more defined and realistic image than the current tools used with the DLSS 3 To improve the raw quality of ray tracing, NVIDIA has replaced the tool at its core, ie saying goodbye to the Denoiser to make way for Ray Reconstruction. The first, wanting to summarize its operation in a few words, improved the lighting in the rendering phase by deleting the disturbing pixels by examining multiple frames, but also losing numerous data during the operation which were then artificially "recreated" with consequences on the quality of the reflections, the color gamut and on the details in the reflective surfaces. The Ray Reconstruction instead is more "intelligent"; if the previous technology was based on the sampling of multiple frames to identify the light rays coming from the source, now with DLSS 3.5 the artificial intelligence is able to separate the data and the values ​​of the light beams to preserve them during the operation of upscaling, reproducing a much more detailed, realistic effect and preserving the original colors.