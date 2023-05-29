British advertising holding company WPP is teaming up with US chip giant Nvidia to develop a content tool that uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) for digital advertising, the companies said Monday.

WPP and Nvidia said that by integrating 3D capabilities with generative AI, the tool will allow creative teams to produce commercial content such as images or videos faster.

The tool is based on Nvidia’s Omniverse Cloud platform, according to the companies.

The financial details of the partnership were not disclosed. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.






















