The franchise of Matrix is set to continue with the theatrical release of Matrix Resurrections next week and the film’s promotional material has spread to other fields as well.

Game Awards’ collaborative promotions with The Matrix Resurrections debuted with the launch of The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, which strengthened the industry standard for graphics fidelity in games. Today, Nvidia GeForce announced their promotion in collaboration with The Matrix Resurrections which demonstrates another technological milestone for gaming.

Nvidia GeForce has partnered with Warner Bros and various modders to produce custom PCs inspired by Matrix mythology that come with GeForce RTX GPUs. These GeForce builds are offered as an officially licensed giveaway promotion that all fans can access via Nvidia GeForce’s social media channels, with three builds. Custom PC builds implement creative and extensive additions to each PC case that completely immerse them in the cyber atmosphere of The Matrix.

Our first build, comes from @Insolent_Gnome x @NZXT! Together they designed an H710i inspired by the Nebuchadnezzar. On the outside, several Sentinel arms wrap around the case, while multiple nods to franchise are on display inside? Read more? https://t.co/bu5T2B7k9m – NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) December 15, 2021

Unfortunately we Italians can only take a look at these images, since the giveaway is not present for our country.

Source: The Verge