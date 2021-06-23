NVIDIA unveiled its latest Game Ready drivers which enabled RTX and DLSS support in DOOM Eternal. To celebrate this partnership, NVIDIA and Bethesda have announced the Demon Slayer Bundles. These 300 bundles will be part of an open pre-order lottery starting today and running through July 7th. A total of 300 lucky winners will be able to grab this bundle and will be notified by email on 8 July. The lottery will be applicable to residents of the US, Canada, EU and Australia.

As for the Demon Slayer bundle itself, it all includes the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FE or Founders Edition variant which alone is worth 1199 US dollars.

Other things include a DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition game code, a $ 100 Bethesda Gear Store digital gift card, an NVIDIA DOOM Eternal-themed exclusive T-Shirt, a DOOM Eternal Titanium Slayer mini toy, and an oversized mousepad with the DOOM Eternal: The Ancients Gods theme.

