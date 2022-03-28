Over the past month, the price of the GPUin particular those of Nvidia and AMD, fell by 10-15%, approaching that recommended by manufacturers. The decline follows that of the previous month and indicates a clear trend in the market, which seems to be finally about to normalize.

Currently, the average price is only 25% higher than the recommended price, at least in Germany and Austria. It’s not the ideal price yet, but the hope is that the decline will continue. Such low prices have not been recorded for a long time. Even in 2021 there were growth peaks compared to the recommended prices of 318%, with an average of 231%.

The reasons for the drop in prices are quite obvious: the increase in stocks, which are finally reaching demand, and the collapse in the price ofEthereum. Basically, many crypto miners would have withdrawn after the value of the cryptocurrency collapsed to the point of making it difficult to invest to mine it.

It should also be added that the life cycle of the current generation of GPUs is coming to an end (usually after two years the new models arrive) and many may have been waiting for the next generation, contracting the demand. In fact, with Nvidia’s RTX 4000 on the way, and Intel ready to launch its ARC Alchemist, there’s something to be curious about.