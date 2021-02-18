The American manufacturer Nvidia, one of the benchmarks in the field of graphics cards (GPU) for computers, seeks to discourage cryptocurrency mining. To do this, he announced that the new GeForce RTX 3060, originally designed for video games and which will be launched on February 25, cannot be used in a massive way to collect this coveted virtual currency.

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) like Nvidia’s are commonly used to mine cryptocurrencies due to their high power to perform the function hash, a mathematical calculation used by automatic mining algorithms to find cryptocurrencies.

To avoid this in its new GeForce RTX 3060, Nvidia announced this Thursday that it will make the drivers pre-installed cards halve your efficiency in the cryptocurrency mining Ethereum, rival of Bitcoin, by limiting the hash frequency by 50 percent.

In a statement, the company assured that the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics are “designed to meet the needs of players and those who create digital experiences “, using imaging capabilities such as real-time ray tracing, reflection rendering, and AI-accelerated scaling.

Nvidia’s new RTX 30 series graphics unit will hit the market on February 25, after high demand exhausted the RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs, also in its range, before its launch, so a shortage is expected of units also in the new cards.

NVIDIA CMP: the board for mining cryptocurrencies

This controversial announcement for Ethereum miners was accompanied by a new device, Nvidia CMPAcronym for “cryptocurrency mining processor” in English, as its name indicates, it is specifically aimed at professionals in this sector.

Nvidia CMP is especially characterized by “does not process graphics”, so that “it will not affect the availability of GeForce GPUs for gamers”, as recognized by the company.

Nvidia CMP, the dedicated GPU for cryptocurrency mining. Photo: Nvidia.

The device is optimized to improve efficiency and performance in cryptocurrency mining, through functions such as the absence of screen ports and an improvement in air flows so that they can be stored in a more dense way.

Nvidia CMP also offers a lower power consumption maximum, which improves efficiency in mining cryptocurrencies.

The first models of this device, 30HX and 40HX, will begin to be available in the first quarter of this year, while the 50HX and 90HX models will arrive in the second half, according to the Nvidia website.

SL