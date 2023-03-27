Interviewed by the Guardian, Michael Kagan, an executive of Nvidia openly criticized the cryptocurrencies and all that surrounds them, claiming that they are not useful for society, especially compared to new technologies based on artificial intelligence such as chatbots at the Chat GPT.

Kagan, who is more precisely the company’s chief technology officer, said he would like to see the computing power of Nvidia’s video cards used for something socially useful, such as the current boom in generative artificial intelligences.

Kagan: “I’ve never believed that crypto is something that could do good for humanity. You know, people do crazy things, but they buy your stuff and you sell it to them.

Nvidia tried to limit the ability of its video cards to mine cryptocurrencies, when the GPU market was practically desertified by the farms, which bought en masse every new card that hit the market. Last year the Ethereum blockchain moved to a “proof-of-stake” system that reduced energy consumption by 99.9%, to address criticisms of the environmental impact of crypto farming.

It must be said that Nvidia has done enormous business thanks to crypto mining, so much so that it had hidden the actual number of GPUs sold to miners, and, according to some observers, the current extremely pumped GPU prices depend on a large part also from the scenario that has been created with the race for crypto mining.