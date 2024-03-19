Not just NVIDIA Blackwell, Jensen Huang and co showcased NVIDIA ACE's capabilities in creating “intelligent” PNGs for video games.
In parallel with the presentation of the new “Blackwell” GPUs, the company led by Jensen Huang has once again showcased NVIDIA ACE technology with a new demo called Covert Protocol dedicated to artificial intelligence-driven PNGs.
Unlike Kairos, the demo shown at GDC 2024 created by Convai, Covert Protocol it is based on the technology of Inworld AI, a large NPC AI platform aimed at video game development and already famous for having been used in some mods for GTA V and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Let's discover them together potential of NVIDIA ACE.
What is NVIDIA ACE?
NVIDIA Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) is a package of technologies that aims to develop Digital Humans, i.e. AI-based NPCs capable of naturally communicating with users and, in this specific case, with gamers.
NVIDIA ACE is made up of three fundamental elements: SHORE deals with automatic recognition (ASR) and speech synthesis (TTS). Thanks to this tool, developers can create characters with specific stories and personalities that adapt to the application (or game) context. The interactions of the players and between the NPCs themselves can then be programmed through NeMo, a customizable linguistic model, so as to make the dialogues coherent. In the end Omniverse Audio2Facewhich has the task of transforming words into images and automatically creating facial expressions starting from an audio source.
The set of these tools can therefore give life to NPCs with human traits, capable of communicating freely with the player, adapting to specific situations and in general giving immense depth to the game world itself. If you add to all this NVIDIA RTX and the most advanced Path Tracing lighting techniques, video game realism has the potential to reach previously unseen heights.
The Covert Protocol tech demo
To show off the potential of NVIDIA ACE, NVIDIA showed Covert Protocola new tech demo created by Inworld AI which pushes the level of interaction between NPCs to levels never seen before. Inworld's AI engine has integrated NVIDIA Riva for the most accurate speech recognition possible and NVIDIA Audio2Face for creating realistic facial expressions.
The Inworld engine takes a multimodal approach and applies it to the performance of non-playable characters, bringing together cognition, perception and behavior systems to create a realistic and immersive narrative, all rendered in real time by NVIDIA RTX hardware .
Speaking of Covert Protocol, Kylan Gibbs – CEO of Inworld AI – said: “The combination of NVIDIA ACE microservices and the Inworld engine allows developers to create digital characters that can drive more dynamic and interactive narratives, opening up new possibilities for how players decipher, deduce and play“.
The application of NVIDIA ACE it doesn't stop at the world of video games: NVIDIA is collaborating with Hyppocratic AI to develop a medical avatar capable of giving directions to its patients, while UneeQ will use these tools to create digital avatars aimed at customer service. In short, NVIDIA ACE is preparing to arrive on the market with a series of projects that touch on the most varied segments.
#NVIDIA #ACE #shows #Covert #Protocol #tech #demo #future #PNGs
Leave a Reply