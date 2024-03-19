In parallel with the presentation of the new “Blackwell” GPUs, the company led by Jensen Huang has once again showcased NVIDIA ACE technology with a new demo called Covert Protocol dedicated to artificial intelligence-driven PNGs. Unlike Kairos, the demo shown at GDC 2024 created by Convai, Covert Protocol it is based on the technology of Inworld AI, a large NPC AI platform aimed at video game development and already famous for having been used in some mods for GTA V and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Let's discover them together potential of NVIDIA ACE.

What is NVIDIA ACE? An image that summarizes how NVIDIA ACE works NVIDIA Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) is a package of technologies that aims to develop Digital Humans, i.e. AI-based NPCs capable of naturally communicating with users and, in this specific case, with gamers.

NVIDIA ACE is made up of three fundamental elements: SHORE deals with automatic recognition (ASR) and speech synthesis (TTS). Thanks to this tool, developers can create characters with specific stories and personalities that adapt to the application (or game) context. The interactions of the players and between the NPCs themselves can then be programmed through NeMo, a customizable linguistic model, so as to make the dialogues coherent. In the end Omniverse Audio2Face, which has the task of transforming words into images and automatically creating facial expressions starting from an audio source. The set of these tools can therefore give life to NPCs with human traits, capable of communicating freely with the player, adapting to specific situations and in general giving immense depth to the game world itself. If you add to all this NVIDIA RTX and the most advanced Path Tracing lighting techniques, video game realism has the potential to reach previously unseen heights.