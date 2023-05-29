At Computex 2023 in Taipei, Nvidia presented the technology ACE (Avatar Cloud Engine)a system of Generative AI which should make video game NPC dialogues and behaviors more natural and realistic.

In a similar way to Chat GPTwhich we have already seen applied with the first mods to such conditions, as in the one that creates dialogues and gives “consciousness” to NPCs, NVIDIA ACE also allows the construction of deeper and more varied dialogues, able to get out of the few options normally available in video games.

This will lead to unscripted dialogues, which are not based on a written script but improvise based on information provided by the player and context.

Added to this is also a lip sync system that makes the facial animations consistent with what was reported during the dialogues.

ACE is part of the NVIDIA Omniverse initiative, which is a set of technologies that the company is developing with the metaverse and virtual reality in mind, but with possible wider applications. Obviously, these require the exclusive use of NVIDIA RTX GPUswhich is the necessary condition to be able to access these technologies and the real limit to their diffusion on a general level.

However, part of the ACE technology is already used by some developers: in particular, the system Audio2Facewhich allows you to synchronize facial animations with the words spoken by the characters, is found in STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Fort Solis and products developed by Charisma.ai.