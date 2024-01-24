NVIDIA, 551.23 WHQL drivers available: optimized for Suicide Squad and Tekken 8

NVIDIA made available the driver 551.23 WHQL for GeForce video cards, optimized to improve performance Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Tekken 8. Not only that: the update is also recommended for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

A few hours after the launch of the NVIDIA RTX Remix open beta, the well-known manufacturer does not stop and introduces the Ultra Low Latency mode for all DirectX 12 games: by activating it we will be able to reduce latency by reducing the rendering queue.