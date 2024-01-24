NVIDIA, 551.23 WHQL drivers available: optimized for Suicide Squad and Tekken 8

NVIDIA made available the driver 551.23 WHQL for GeForce video cards, optimized to improve performance Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Tekken 8. Not only that: the update is also recommended for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
A few hours after the launch of the NVIDIA RTX Remix open beta, the well-known manufacturer does not stop and introduces the Ultra Low Latency mode for all DirectX 12 games: by activating it we will be able to reduce latency by reducing the rendering queue.
It also solves problems
Not just improvements, either corrections: The 551.23 WHQL drivers resolve an issue in Forza Horizon 4, eliminating crashes caused by using Ansel and Freestyle filters on some configurations.
Likewise, the update fixes display issues when cloning a G-SYNC screen to an HDMI monitor, as well as flickering that can occur with the RTX 4060 Ti.
Finally, the drivers introduce official support for NVIDIA RTX Super video cards, starting with the RTX 4070 Ti Super and then continuing, on January 31st, with the RTX 4080 Super.
