The 31st edition of Nuvolari Grand Prix, started on Friday morning 17 September 2021 from Mantua, was won by crew no. 63 of Lorenzo and Mario Turelli, driving a FIAT 508 S Sport Gold Cup from 1934.
The father and son duo distinguished themselves from the very first stages, demonstrating great skill and technical competence, in what was a hard-fought race alongside the best regularists of the Grand Prix.
Nuvolari GP 2021 race for historic cars
In second place in the final classification of the GP Nuvolari 2021, famous regularity race for historic cars, we find the crew 99 by Moceri and Pizzuto, behind the wheel of a FIAT 508 C from 1939, in what was the most exciting head-to-head of the race.
Third place crew n.2 consisting of Passanante and Moretti – Scuderia Franciacorta Motori, highly experienced drivers and veterans of the competition, aboard one FIAT 508 C from 1937.
In fourth place the couple Bellini and Tiberti (85), on a FIAT 508 C from 1937 and fifth place Belometti and Vavassori – Brescia Corse, crew no. 33 on one Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro from 1929 and author of an important comeback in the finale.
Nuvolari GP 2021 31st edition
In this 31st edition of the historical regularity race dedicated to the memory of the “Great Tazio” they participated 267 crews, which have traveled approx 1,100 km, crossing suggestive landscapes of Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Marche, Umbria and Tuscany.
In the final ranking we find 48 car manufacturers represented, from the Italian Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Lancia, Ferrari and Fiat, to the British Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley and Triumph, from the German Mercedes, BMW and Porsche to the French pursang signed by Ettore Bugatti. Also beyond 90 pre-war cars took part in the Nuvolari 2021 GP.
GP NUVOLARI 2021, finish order RACE OF REGULARITY
|POS
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|YEAR
|PEN. TOTAL
|
1
|
63
|
TURELLI Lorenzo
|
Fiat 508 S Sport Gold Cup
|
1934
|379.22
|
2
|
99
|
MOCERI Giovanni
|
Fiat 508C
|
1939
|
+32.44
|
3
|
2
|
PASSANANTE Mario
|
Fiat 508 / C
|
1937
|
+58.66
|
4
|
85
|
BELLINI Edoardo
|
Fiat 508 C.
|
1937
|
+64.88
|
5
|
33
|
BELOMETTI Andrea Luigi
|
Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro
|
1929
|
+95.72
|
6
|
47
|
PATRON Luca
|
Fiat 514 Mm
|
1931
|
+100.46
|
7
|
84
|
ROOM Ezio
|
Lancia Aprilia
|
1937
|
+110.09
|
8
|
21
|
FONTANELLA Gianmario
|
Lancia Lambda Spyder
|
1927
|
+111.22
|
9
|
96
|
VESCO Andrea
|
BMW 328
|
1939
|
+111.67
|
10
|
55
|
RIBOLDI Alberto
|
Fiat 508 S.
|
1933
|
+145.02
|
11
|
3
|
GAMBERINI Alessandro
|
Fiat 514 Mille Miglia
|
1930
|
+155.70
|
12
|
7
|
SISTI Sergio
|
Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro
|
1929
|
+246.20
|
13
|
19
|
BELOTTI Matteo
|
Bugatti Type 37 A
|
1927
|
+283.94
|
14
|
16
|
BATTAGLIOLA Domenico
|
Bugatti Type37
|
1926
|
+288.80
|
15
|
36
|
HOUTKAMP John
|
Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato
|
1929
|
+293.09
|
16
|
89
|
BERTOLI Vincenzo
|
Fiat Balilla 508
|
1938
|
+304.10
|
17
|
231
|
BISI Maximum
|
Porsche 356 S 90
|
1963
|
+370.80
|
18
|
144
|
RONZONI Andrea
|
Fiat 1100 Tv Coupè Pininfarina
|
1954
|
+372.52
|
19
|
61
|
MIATTO Roberto
|
Fiat 508 Cs Gold Cup
|
1934
|
+407.58
|
20
|
14
|
CAT Marco
|
Amilcar Cgss
|
1926
|
+417.76
|
21
|
62
|
PEDRALI Giovanni
|
Mg Pb
|
1934
|
+430.36
|
22
|
97
|
GRUMELLI Pietro Giuseppe
|
Mg Tb
|
1939
|
+435.54
|
23
|
6
|
MAZZOLENI Sergio
|
Porsche 356 Speedster
|
1956
|
+443.40
|
24
|
271
|
CICUTTINI Amedeo
|
Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti
|
1970
|
+489.70
|
25
|
98
|
HE Luciano
|
Lancia Aprilia 1350
|
1939
|
+492.53
|
26
|
91
|
PORTERS Alfonso
|
BMW 328
|
1938
|
+497.30
|
27
|
207
|
GINESI Stefano
|
Porsche 356 A 1600 Super Gt
|
1959
|
+589.31
|
28
|
238
|
LAMBRUSCHI Giorgio
|
Porsche 356 C
|
1964
|
+641.08
|
29
|
8
|
DE ANGELIS Ermanno
|
Fiat 1100
|
1958
|
+661.06
|
30
|
5
|
DIANA Alberto
|
Porsche 356 Bt5 1600 / S
|
1960
|
+762.00
👉 Complete ranking GP Nuvolari 2021
Video GP Nuvolari 2021 passage to Ferrara
