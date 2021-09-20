The 31st edition of Nuvolari Grand Prix, started on Friday morning 17 September 2021 from Mantua, was won by crew no. 63 of Lorenzo and Mario Turelli, driving a FIAT 508 S Sport Gold Cup from 1934.

The father and son duo distinguished themselves from the very first stages, demonstrating great skill and technical competence, in what was a hard-fought race alongside the best regularists of the Grand Prix.

In second place in the final classification of the GP Nuvolari 2021, famous regularity race for historic cars, we find the crew 99 by Moceri and Pizzuto, behind the wheel of a FIAT 508 C from 1939, in what was the most exciting head-to-head of the race.

Third place crew n.2 consisting of Passanante and Moretti – Scuderia Franciacorta Motori, highly experienced drivers and veterans of the competition, aboard one FIAT 508 C from 1937.

In fourth place the couple Bellini and Tiberti (85), on a FIAT 508 C from 1937 and fifth place Belometti and Vavassori – Brescia Corse, crew no. 33 on one Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro from 1929 and author of an important comeback in the finale.

In this 31st edition of the historical regularity race dedicated to the memory of the “Great Tazio” they participated 267 crews, which have traveled approx 1,100 km, crossing suggestive landscapes of Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Marche, Umbria and Tuscany.

In the final ranking we find 48 car manufacturers represented, from the Italian Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Lancia, Ferrari and Fiat, to the British Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley and Triumph, from the German Mercedes, BMW and Porsche to the French pursang signed by Ettore Bugatti. Also beyond 90 pre-war cars took part in the Nuvolari 2021 GP.

GP NUVOLARI 2021, finish order RACE OF REGULARITY

POS # CREW CAR YEAR PEN. TOTAL 1 63 TURELLI Lorenzo

TURELLI Mario Fiat 508 S Sport Gold Cup

Brescia Racing 1934 379.22 2 99 MOCERI Giovanni

PIZZUTO Angelo Fiat 508C 1939 +32.44 3 2 PASSANANTE Mario

MORETTI Dario Fiat 508 / C

Fm Franciacorta Motori 1937 +58.66 4 85 BELLINI Edoardo

TIBERTI Roberto Fiat 508 C.

Fm Franciacorta Motori 1937 +64.88 5 33 BELOMETTI Andrea Luigi

TRAYS Doriano Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro

Brescia Racing 1929 +95.72 6 47 PATRON Luca

CLARK Steve Fiat 514 Mm

Classic Team Asd 1931 +100.46 7 84 ROOM Ezio

CIOFFI Gianluca Lancia Aprilia

Emmebi 70 1937 +110.09 8 21 FONTANELLA Gianmario

COVELLI Annamaria Lancia Lambda Spyder

Classic Team Asd 1927 +111.22 9 96 VESCO Andrea

BACCI Roman BMW 328

Team Villa Trasqua 1939 +111.67 10 55 RIBOLDI Alberto

RIBOLDI Federico Fiat 508 S.

Fm Franciacorta Motori 1933 +145.02 11 3 GAMBERINI Alessandro

CECCARDI Guido Fiat 514 Mille Miglia

Classic Team Asd 1930 +155.70 12 7 SISTI Sergio

CORNELIANI Corrado Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro

Classic Team Asd 1929 +246.20 13 19 BELOTTI Matteo

BELOTTI Martina Bugatti Type 37 A

Brescia Racing 1927 +283.94 14 16 BATTAGLIOLA Domenico

PIONA Emanuel Bugatti Type37 1926 +288.80 15 36 HOUTKAMP John

HOUTKAMP Chelly Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato

The Houtkamp Collection Team 1929 +293.09 16 89 BERTOLI Vincenzo

LEG Alberto Fiat Balilla 508

Fm Franciacorta Motori 1938 +304.10 17 231 BISI Maximum

CATTIVELLI Claudio Porsche 356 S 90

Italian Porsche 355 Register 1963 +370.80 18 144 RONZONI Andrea

PERSONS Greta Fiat 1100 Tv Coupè Pininfarina

Club Orobico Bergamo Corse 1954 +372.52 19 61 MIATTO Roberto

MIATTO Francesca Fiat 508 Cs Gold Cup

Neptune 1934 +407.58 20 14 CAT Marco

PICCINELLI Eugenio Amilcar Cgss

Brescia Racing 1926 +417.76 21 62 PEDRALI Giovanni

FINARDI Bruno Mg Pb

Fm Franciacorta Motori 1934 +430.36 22 97 GRUMELLI Pietro Giuseppe

BONA Cristina Mg Tb

Brescia Racing 1939 +435.54 23 6 MAZZOLENI Sergio

ROSSONI Roberto Porsche 356 Speedster

Porsche 356 Italian Register 1956 +443.40 24 271 CICUTTINI Amedeo

PEAK Carlo Alberto Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti

Friulian regularists 1970 +489.70 25 98 HE Luciano

VICCHI Enrica Lancia Aprilia 1350

Classic Team Asd 1939 +492.53 26 91 PORTERS Alfonso

OLIVETTI Luigia BMW 328

Amams Tazio Nuvolari 1938 +497.30 27 207 GINESI Stefano

ROHR Susanna Porsche 356 A 1600 Super Gt

Amams Tazio Nuvolari 1959 +589.31 28 238 LAMBRUSCHI Giorgio

MANCINI Alessandro Porsche 356 C

Kinzica 1964 +641.08 29 8 DE ANGELIS Ermanno

DEL GAUDIO Annunziata Fiat 1100 1958 +661.06 30 5 DIANA Alberto

CARROT Alberto Porsche 356 Bt5 1600 / S

Porsche 356 Italian Register 1960 +762.00

