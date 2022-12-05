A recent study revealed that eating almonds can help people lose weight.
The researchers found that eating 30-50 grams of almonds helps reduce appetite.
According to the study, those who ate almonds instead of a carbohydrate snack reduced an average of 72 calories at the next meal.
According to “The Sun”, Dr. Shraya Carter, from the University of South Australia, said: “Overweight and obesity rates are a major public health concern, and modulating appetite through hormonal response may be the key to promoting weight management.”
“Our research examined the hormones that regulate appetite, and how nuts, particularly almonds, may contribute to appetite control,” she added.
And she continued: “We found that the people who ate almonds experienced changes in appetite-regulating hormones, which may have contributed to reduced food intake.”
