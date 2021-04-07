Nutritionists have named the fruits that you need to eat in the spring to help the immune system and avoid vitamin deficiency. Their words are transmitted by the portal E1.

“Fruits are the most important part of our diet, they are rich in trace elements and vitamins. It is a source of fiber, so it should always be on our menu, ”said nutritionist Oksana Vydrya.

According to nutritionist Olga Kuznetsova, a pear is essential during the period of spring beriberi. It contains a lot of iron, insufficient intake of which leads to atrophic gastritis and myocardiopathy, reduces skeletal muscle tone and increases fatigue. Also useful is pomegranate, which is rich in vitamins B6, K and C, which help maintain immunity, normal functioning of the central nervous system and blood condition.

Despite the risk of weight gain, banana, which contains vitamin B6, manganese and potassium, will help to save yourself from vitamin deficiency. “If you are worried about being overweight, then it is enough to observe reasonable norms. It is clear that four bananas is already too much, but if you eat one banana a day, it will not do any harm, ”noted nutritionist Tamara Kramcheninova.

Earlier, the chief nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health, Antonina Starodubova, said that the World Health Organization does not recommend consuming more than 50 grams of added sugar per day.