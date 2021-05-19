Nutritionists have come up with a healthy and tasty alternative to morning coffee in the form of various types of teas. This is reported on the website Well and good…

According to experts, despite the wealth of useful properties, coffee can cause nervous overstimulation and adversely affect the functioning of the digestive system.

Nutritionist Keri Hans offers Japanese matcha tea or any other green tea as a substitute for coffee. It does not cause anxiety and insomnia, as it contains theanine, which neutralizes the negative effects of caffeine.

According to the expert, mushroom coffee can be used as a morning drink instead of traditional coffee. Such a drink will help to overcome the craving for a drink, as it is prepared from medicinal mushrooms and tastes little different from real coffee, but contains a minimum of caffeine. In addition, the adaptogens in mushroom coffee can help protect the body from stress.

According to nutritionist Lauren Minchen, white tea is also good in the morning, as it contains antioxidants and polyphenols that help fight inflammation and slow down aging. In addition, like green, it improves heart function and lowers cholesterol.

Mincheng also recommends drinking red rooibos tea in the morning. It removes oxalic acid from the body, which is deposited in the kidneys and can cause urolithiasis.

