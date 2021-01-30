A person who usually eats healthy foods can afford fast food once or twice a week. This opinion was expressed by sports nutritionist, nutritionist Irina Pisareva.

The specialist noted that french fries can be attributed to the most harmful products from the fast food category, since they contain trans fats that have a negative effect on the body, including the cardiovascular system. RT…

“If you have 80% of your day – the right food: mostly whole grain cereals, for example, as well as protein, vegetables, fruits, then 10-15% of the wrong food can be. If you follow the principles of proper and balanced nutrition all week, then once (maximum two) you can eat a portion of fast food. And this is unlikely to seriously harm your body, ”said Pisareva.

The expert emphasized that if a person experiences problems with blood vessels and heart, then fast food is contraindicated for him. She also added that the trans fats found in such foods cause cancer when consumed regularly. “

In turn, Olga Grigoryan, a leading researcher at the Federal Research Center (FRC) for Nutrition and Biotechnology, said that there are no absolutely harmful and absolutely healthy products. She explained that you can eat everything, but it is important to consider the amount of food eaten, as well as the state of your health.

At the same time, the expert added that if you accompany food with sugary carbonated drinks, such as cola, it helps to increase the amount of sugar, that is, simple carbohydrates that can cause significant harm to the body.

“Now both cardiologists and nutritionists have proven that one glucose molecule forms four fat molecules. Even if they write sugar free, these are business tricks. There is no direct sugar there, but there is dextrose, which is also a carbohydrate that breaks down to form glucose. And, of course, this is real sugar, ”said Grigorian.

