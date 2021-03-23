Products that stimulate serotonin can improve mood, said Olga Grigoryan, a researcher at the Federal Research Center of Nutrition and Biotechnology, nutritionist Olga Grigoryan, in an interview with Izvestia.

These are chocolates, bananas, and cheeses. “But for good health and mood, you don’t have to rest on a certain product at all,” the specialist noted. She advised eating healthy and exercising, which also improves mood by improving blood circulation.

Nutritionist Daria Rusakova, in turn, added that such foods should be consumed in moderation. So, the amount of sweets should not exceed 20-30 grams per dose. “It is advisable to take them in the morning. If we are talking about chocolate or the same dates and dried fruits, then in addition to beneficial stimulants of mood and immunity, these products also contain simple sugars, which we try to limit in our diet, ”she explained.

According to nutritionist Natalia Gerasimova, many mood-lifting foods may contain additives that are harmful to health. “In particular, foods with a high content of monosodium glutamate, which causes not only positive emotions, but also a kind of emotional attachment to such food. For example, such products include sausage, ”she said.

Earlier, nutritionist, M.D. Mikhail Ginzburg named products that improve brain function and help keep thinking in good condition. Fatty sea fish like salmon or mackerel have the most beneficial effects on brain cells, he said. “There’s a lot of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids that are needed to build nerve cell membranes,” Ginsburg said.