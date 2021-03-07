Nutritionists on the eve of Maslenitsa have named ways to make healthy pancakes. It is reported by RIA News…

Doctor Olga Perevalova said that from the point of view of health, the biggest problem in this dish is gluten. Therefore, the expert advises replacing wheat flour with buckwheat or corn flour when cooking. She added that chia or olive oil could be used instead of sunflower oil, which raises many questions. Also, according to her, adding pumpkin, zucchini, turnips or radish to pancakes will help to avoid gaining weight.

Endocrinologist Aleksey Kalinchev, in turn, recommends using low-grade flour and carbonated water instead of milk for the preparation of this dish. He warned that overweight or obese people should eat pancakes on Shrovetide only in “symbolic” quantities.

The chief nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health, Antonina Starodubova, advises Russians to replace sweet syrups, jams and fatty fillings in pancakes with fresh berries, fruits or low-fat sour cream.

Earlier, Starodubova also stated that the maximum single portion of pancakes for Maslenitsa for a person with normal body weight should not exceed 150-200 grams. According to her, such a portion contains an acceptable amount of sugar, and this will avoid overeating and feeling of heaviness.