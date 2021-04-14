British nutritionists have come to the conclusion that surges in blood sugar provoke the appearance of a constant feeling of hunger in a person. This is the reason given in Nature Metabolism.

Experts have noticed that people with jumps in sugar have much less breaks between meals than others. On average, they eat 312 calories more than people who do not have blood sugar problems.

With the threat of a sharp drop in sugar, a person experiences hunger for no obvious reason. At the same time, such a patient can gain nine kilograms in a year. The scientists emphasized that men were more likely to suffer from surges in blood sugar levels than women.

