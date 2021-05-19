Nutritionists have named drinks that can replace morning coffee. Their advice is given by the Well and Good website.

Nutritionist Keri Gans noted that while coffee has many health benefits, it can cause digestive problems or anxiety. She advised to find a healthy and tasty alternative to the drink.

Hans suggests replacing the traditional morning drink with Japanese matcha tea or any other green tea. Unlike coffee, tea does not cause anxiety and insomnia, as it contains theanine, which neutralizes the negative effects of caffeine.

White tea can also be a good substitute for coffee, as it contains antioxidants and polyphenols that help fight inflammation and slow down aging. “White tea, like green tea, improves heart function and lowers cholesterol,” says nutritionist Lauren Minchen.

Also, coffee, according to Mincheng, is a good substitute for red rooibos tea. It removes oxalic acid from the body, which is deposited in the kidneys and can cause urolithiasis.

Hans recommends substituting mushroom coffee for regular coffee. Such a drink will help to overcome the craving for coffee, as it is made from medicinal mushrooms and tastes little different from real coffee, but contains a minimum of caffeine. In addition, the adaptogens in mushroom coffee can help protect the body from stress.

Earlier, a nutritionist named drinks dangerous for consumption on an empty stomach. According to him, you can drink water in the morning, but all other drinks can be consumed on an empty stomach with an eye on the state of your health.