Nutritionists from Turkey have compiled the top 10 products, the use of which contributes to the prolongation of youth. The list is given by the Milliyet edition.

One of the main products on this list is called walnuts. The omega-3 acids they contain regulate cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Eating these nuts stimulates the brain. Salmon also contains high levels of omega-3, which also helps maintain heart rate and helps maintain mental clarity.

Olive oil has a positive effect on skin and heart health. It also helps control blood sugar levels. And the antioxidants contained in blueberries protect against age-related changes. Nutritionists have included spinach on the list, which can have a positive effect on vision and bone health, and a large amount of vitamins protects the skin from the sun’s ultraviolet radiation. Green tea has similar properties, which also prevents the occurrence of heart problems and type 2 diabetes.

Experts also pointed out the benefits of tomatoes. The lycopene contained in them also has beneficial effects on the skin and protects against heart disease and cancer. Nutritionists have also recommended eating red bell peppers, which contain vitamin C and powerful antioxidants. Broccoli can protect against the risks of cancer and cell damage, which also helps support brain function.

The last product that helps to prolong youth, nutritionists called dark chocolate. It contains flavanols, which make blood vessels young and elastic, and also reduce blood pressure, the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, kidney disease and dementia.

Earlier, a user of the Chinese social network WeChat revealed several secrets of the longevity of the Japanese. The nation’s food system turned out to be a key factor. According to him, the Japanese manage to maintain high levels of longevity through a variety of foods, slow chewing food, boiling or steaming food, and eating seafood.