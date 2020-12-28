Nutritionists have called the health harm of mayonnaise in New Year’s salads a myth. Reported by “Reedus”…

As Marina Makisha, a nutritionist and member of the National Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists, said, mayonnaise is made on the basis of vegetable oil and egg powder, and there is almost no sugar in it. She clarified that if mayonnaise is of high quality, then it can be compared to vegetable oil.

The nutritionist explained that mayonnaise used to be on the list of unhealthy foods, because it is delicious and is added to many dishes in large quantities. She also shared ways to reduce the calorie content of the sauce, such as replacing it with Greek yogurt or mustard-infused sour cream. Also, the mayonnaise itself can be diluted with sour cream, fermented baked milk, yogurt, yogurt in a 50:50 ratio.

Dietitian Daria Rusakova also called the information about the great dangers of mayonnaise for health a myth. According to her, it is not the mayonnaise itself that is harmful, but the portion sizes. She recalled that you can make mayonnaise yourself using quail eggs. The specialist clarified that chicken can also be used, but they can carry salmonellosis. As an alternative to mayonnaise dressings, Rusakova suggested using balsamic vinegar, lemon juice or herbs, the TV channel notes. “360”…

