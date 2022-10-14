Nutritionist Shchetinina: due to the frequent consumption of red meat, intestinal oncology occurs

PremierMedica nutritionist-endocrinologist Elena Shchetinina in an interview with Ura.ru warned that the frequent use of red meat can be deadly to health. She explained that in order to prevent the formation of oncology in the intestines, it is necessary to eat vegetables along with meat.

“Studies have been conducted that if a person consumes a large amount of red meat, then he is more likely to develop oncoprocesses in the intestines. Therefore, our diet should be balanced and consist not only of meat. In order to slow down the processes of oncological formation, we must establish the process of removing the decay of the same protein. In order for them to be excreted more actively, it is imperative to eat fiber, which is found in vegetables, along with meat, ”the specialist said.

In addition to the frequency of eating meat, the doctor urged to pay attention to the portions of the product that a person consumes. She noted that eating a large amount of animal fats with meat significantly increases the level of cholesterol, which, in turn, leads to the development of atherosclerotic diseases.

Earlier, nutritionist Alexei Kalinchev said that if you give up meat, you need to eat more dairy products and eggs. According to him, giving up meat will not harm your health if you compensate for the lack of protein through other animal products.