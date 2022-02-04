Dietitian, gastroenterologist Margarita Arzumanyan said that spicy dishes should be treated with caution.

In conversation with the radio Sputnik on Friday, February 4, the specialist noted that there are scientific studies proving that spicy food has antioxidant, anti-carcinogenic and anti-inflammatory effects. Also, spicy food contributes to the normalization of weight, as well as lowering the level of bad cholesterol. In addition, it normalizes blood pressure.

Meanwhile, Chinese scientists conducted a study involving 4.5 thousand people and found that with a daily use of about 50 grams of pepper, people complained of a deterioration in cognitive abilities.

Among chronic diseases, contraindications for spicy food are disorders in the gastrointestinal tract, writes RT. The doctor emphasized that spicy food does not cause stomach or duodenal ulcers, but it can exacerbate existing problems.

In addition, such food is contraindicated for coughs and any other illness in the acute phase. Substances found in spicy foods, such as capsaicin and piperine in peppers, act on receptors that are normally activated at very high temperatures. “Star”. The signal goes to the brain, and the brain perceives spicy food as an increase in temperature.

In this regard, blood circulation, sweating increase, lacrimation from the nose and eyes can be observed.

“Since spicy food has a strong irritant effect on the mucous membranes, on the upper respiratory tract, on the skin, it is contraindicated for coughing,” the doctor emphasized.

According to experts, people with stomach diseases, with high acidity, diabetes or cholesterol should limit the consumption of dishes with hot peppers. “Reedus”.

