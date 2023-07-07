Nutritionist Elena Solomatina warned against buying too early watermelons on Friday, July 7. According to the expert, as a rule, watermelons ripen in the second half of August in good weather. There are also older varieties, but there is a risk that they will have an increased amount of nitrates, potentially dangerous for some groups of people.

“Of course, there are berries grown with their use, but there are not so many of them,” the nutritionist said in an interview with Lenta.Ru.

Watermelons with a high content of nitrates can be dangerous for children, pregnant women and the elderly, the expert said.

“In general, watermelons are very useful. There is a lot of useful fiber, magnesium, amino acids that remove uric acid salts, lactic acid. Also, this berry has a lot of potassium, it has a diuretic effect, reduces the load on the cardiovascular system, ”said the specialist.

Also, the nutritionist recommended that when choosing a watermelon, focus on its external characteristics: the berry should not be too large and shiny.

“Also look at the yellow spot: the brighter it is, the better. But the dry tail, by the way, can say not only that the watermelon is ripe, but also that it just lay too long, ”she concluded.

The day before, Ekaterina Kashukh, Candidate of Medical Sciences, gastroenterologist at the Gemotest Laboratory, said that watermelons offered for sale in Russia in June were usually brought from Iran, Egypt, Israel and other countries. Such fruits are removed from the garden before natural ripening, so as not to damage them during long-term transportation. As a result, the fruits ripen on the way. However, unlike early Russian watermelons, they are not harmful to health.