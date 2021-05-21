Nutritionist Lydia Ionova warned Russians about the dangers of rapid weight loss. She told the National News Service (NSN) that fast diets can lead to gastritis and ulcers.

According to the specialist, fast weight loss is ineffective, as it only leads to a decrease in water volume, intestinal and muscle contents, and adipose tissue is “burned minimally.”

Ionova noted that intermittent fasting is categorically contraindicated. She urged to eat “regularly and without big passes” so as not to get gastritis and ulcers. The nutritionist also named the optimal number of meals: 3-4 times a day at regular intervals.

“Losing weight too quickly is not due to fat. The scales will show that the kilograms have decreased, but this will not greatly affect the volumes. When a person returns to their usual eating style after the express diet, they gain fat again. With each such attempt, the amount of fat increases. By the way, some still dream of losing weight without sports. I think it is possible, but it will not be possible to keep the result obtained, ”the doctor explained.

Ionova added that all people lose weight in different ways, but “moderate” rates of weight loss – about two kilograms per month for women and three or four for men.

