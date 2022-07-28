Nutritionist Egorova warned that overeating watermelon can lead to problems with the gastrointestinal tract

Overeating watermelon can lead to problems with the gastrointestinal tract and metabolism, it should not be eaten at night and more than four pieces a day. The Russians were warned about this by the head of the organizational and methodological department for dietetics of the Research Institute of Health Organization and Medical Management of the Moscow Health Department Victoria Egorova in an interview RIA News.

“Given the fact that watermelon has a high glycemic index, it is recommended to eat no more than 500 grams per day, this is 3-4 pieces of this berry. Abuse can lead to problems with the gastrointestinal tract and metabolism, ”she said.

The doctor explained that watermelon is not recommended to be included in the diet at all or used with caution in diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, urolithiasis, diabetes mellitus, individual intolerance.

Also, according to Egorova, it is not recommended to give watermelon to children under one year old, up to 3 years old – with caution, no more than 50-80 grams per day. She noted that watermelon can be a snack or dessert, and at night it should not be eaten due to the diuretic effect.

The nutritionist also recalled that the benefits and harms of watermelon depend on a number of factors, including its ripeness, freshness, amount eaten, growing conditions and the presence of nitrates.

Earlier, the Russians were told how to choose the right watermelon. It is noted that you should buy watermelons weighing seven to nine kilograms, with a variety of contrasting stripes and a small yellow-orange spot. If a ripe fruit is knocked, the sound will become sonorous, and the palm will feel a return. Watermelon should be stored at 10-15 degrees and 80-90 percent humidity.