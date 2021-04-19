Fast food gives a person a quick feeling of fullness, but does not contain nutrients and does not allow the body to get enough energy. This “Pravda.Ru” was told by the candidate of medical sciences, nutritionist Rimma Moysenko.

According to the doctor, such food is dangerous because it contains gelatin-like ingredients that quickly swell and give a feeling of fullness. However, it is devoid of fats, carbohydrates and proteins and has been replaced by high gluten components, flavor enhancers and additives.

“If the cells are starving, then not enough energy will be produced. Then the person begins to complain of weakness, lack of vitality, bad sleep. All this negatively affects the general well-being, ”Moysenko warned.

She recalled that the body needs proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins and antioxidants to replenish energy losses. Instant food cannot provide them. In addition, there is no such plan for healthy food, the specialist concluded.

Previously, nutritionist Elena Kalen called foods that destroy the body. Candy and sugary drinks are not only a source of “empty calories”, she said, but also a major cause of obesity.