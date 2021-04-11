Slimming tea and coffee can be hazardous to your health. First of all, they are diuretics or laxatives and wash out not only fluid from the body, but also useful trace elements. Ksenia Selezneva, a nutritionist, head of the European Medical Center’s dietetics department, warned about this in an interview with the Prime agency.

According to her, body weight can actually decrease after slimming tea. However, this will not happen due to the melting of adipose tissue, but due to a decrease in the volume of water in the body. If such drugs are abused, the doctor added, the heart rhythm may be disturbed.

At the same time, ordinary coffee or tea can be drunk, the specialist explained, but you should not endow them with properties that they do not possess. “Imagine how great it would be: you drink tea and lose weight, you don’t even have to go to the gym and you don’t need to pay attention to food. But alas, to everyone’s regret, these drinks will not help anyone lose weight, ”Selezneva summed up.

Earlier, nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg said that certain foods cannot make the body slim and the body healthy. The doctor pointed out that the main rule of the diet is moderation in the diet and exercise.