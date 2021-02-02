Nutritionist Andrey Bobrovsky warned about the danger of cheese abuse.

According to the expert, in comparison with milk, cheese contains much more saturated fat, which can have a bad effect on the cardiovascular system.

“Cheese has 3-5 times more calories than milk. Proteins can also be 5-6 times more per 100 grams of the product, respectively, cheese is a good source of protein, but at the same time, cheese can contain 10 times more fat, saturated fat, “- quotes the nutritionist radio Sputnik on Tuesday, February 2.

Bobrovsky noted that cheese should be treated with caution also because it can “cause addiction.”

“Many patients complain of dependence on cheese, this is common: a person looks quite evenly at milk, but he has a very close relationship with cheese,” the expert stated.

In October, it became known which type of cheese Russians love the most. So, the most popular type of cheese in the country is the “Russian” variety, in second place is processed cheese.