Oatmeal is high in plant fiber and can be harmful to people suffering from certain gastrointestinal conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome. American nutritionist Roxana Esani told about this in an interview with the publication Eat This, Not That!

According to the expert, porridge made from white rice, semolina or corn grits is more suitable for such people.

The nutritionist added that oatmeal is not always beneficial, even for those without any health problems.

For example, if you cook porridge with whole milk, then the dish will contain saturated fats, and if you add sugar or honey, then the calorie and carbohydrate content will increase, Esani noted. In her opinion, both are best avoided.

The expert also recommended giving up instant oatmeal, which, as a rule, contain additional sugar and all kinds of additives.

The nutritionist advised to cook porridge with skim milk or vegetable milk, use plain oatmeal, and choose healthy additives – fresh fruits, nuts, nut butters and spices such as cinnamon or cardamom.

