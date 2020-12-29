Nutritionist Yevgeny Arzamastsev warned about the dangers of herring under a fur coat for some people. This is reported by News.ru.

According to the expert, this salad contains mayonnaise and fish, which are high in fat. This increases the risk of exacerbation of chronic diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.

An excess of fluid in the herring under a fur coat puts a strain on the kidneys, which can be harmful for people with nephrological diseases. Also, this dish can pose a threat to people who suffer from diseases of the cardiovascular system.

Arzamastsev added that the herring under a fur coat also contains useful ingredients – for example, beets and boiled carrots. He advised replacing mayonnaise with sour cream in order to reduce the fat content of the salad, and to observe moderation when using it.

Nutritionist Elena Solomatina agrees with him. She told Life.ru that herring is often salted with preservatives, vinegar and sodium benzonate are added to it. According to the expert, the harmfulness of the dish will decrease if you pre-soak the fish in water and use homemade mayonnaise with a minimum salt content.

Earlier it was reported that doctors named the most high-calorie New Year’s foods that should be avoided by losing weight. According to experts, these include salads dressed with mayonnaise, fried potatoes, cold cuts, confectionery, sweets, some types of chocolate, fried foods, sweet soda, as well as spirits, in particular vodka, brandy and whiskey.