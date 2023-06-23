Any berries must be washed before use, regardless of whether they are purchased or grown in their own beds. On June 22, she told “Gazeta.Ru” nutritionist, nutritionist, parapharmacist and nutrition coach Alla Ponimatkina.

According to the expert, various types of microorganisms, including viruses, bacteria and parasites, often get on the surface of the berries. This is usually due to contact with dirt, unclean water, animals and insects.

“When a person eats unwashed berries, they are at risk of contracting foodborne diseases. For example, hepatitis A, salmonellosis, dysentery, malaria, trypanosomiasis, brucellosis and others,” she warned.

In order to protect yourself and loved ones from unpleasant consequences, it is enough not to neglect washing the fruits, and for a more thorough cleaning, you can use special tools. In addition, Ponimatkina recommended not to purchase berries from dubious suppliers, since you can get low-quality and even dangerous goods.

Earlier, on June 13, a nutritionist, candidate of medical sciences Elena Solomatina gave advice on choosing strawberries. She explained that fresh berries would have a characteristic aroma, while their tails should not be withered, and the grains should not be depressed. You can establish the fact of treatment with drugs by placing the ground pulp in water: if an oily trace forms, it means that the seller used diphenyl.

According to the expert, it is easiest to run into dangerous strawberries when buying from the subway or somewhere on the road, while in the market and in supermarkets, products go through the control service.