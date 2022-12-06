Tuna meat has excellent taste and is highly valued due to its high content of nutrients, but this fish can be a source of mercury. This was warned by a nutritionist at the Hemotest laboratory, Katerina Padolka, in an interview with Izvestia on Tuesday, December 6.

As the specialist noted, tuna contains a large amount of protein, as well as omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, essential amino acids, vitamins A, B, E, PP, macro- and microelements. At the same time, this fish contains a highly toxic form of mercury – methylmercury, a large amount of which has a devastating effect on the body over time.

“Elevated doses of mercury cause negative mental symptoms, insomnia, fatigue, negatively affect short-term memory, disrupt the gastrointestinal tract, kidneys, immunity, and provoke the development of stomatitis and gingivitis. Mercury can also lead to a number of autoimmune diseases, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder,” Padolka explained.

A global problem, she says, is that methylmercury is highly water-soluble, easily permeable to a variety of sources, and accumulates at higher concentrations in the tissues of marine organisms. Further, its distribution occurs along the food chain: in the process of life, an average fish eats a lot of small fish, the concentration of a harmful substance in which is minimal.

However, in principle, fish do not have a mechanism for excreting mercury, and all the toxic metal accumulated in small individuals remains with representatives of medium breeds, which, in turn, are a food source for large fish. This process occurs in all water bodies around the world. Tuna, along with shark, king mackerel, swordfish and marlin, is a large fish, which means it can contain quite high amounts of mercury and salts of other heavy metals, the nutritionist warned.

She noted that there is no need to forever refuse dishes from this fish, but it is important to choose the right kind. For example, in yellowfin and albacore tuna, dangerous metal is present in much smaller quantities – these species are allowed to be consumed once a week. But the best choice is striped tuna, you can safely eat it up to two or three times a week. The exception is pregnant women, who are advised to cut their consumption of tuna and large fish entirely, Padolca added.

