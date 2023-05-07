Nutritionist Panova advised those who want to lose weight to give up fruits for dinner

Nutritionist, nutritionist, candidate of medical sciences Oksana Panova advised those who are going to lose weight to give up fruits for dinner. Her words holds “Gazeta.Ru”.

“Especially when it comes to high glycemic foods: bananas, grapes, sweet apples,” she said. The specialist explained that these fruits contain a large amount of natural sugars, which increase the level of insulin in the blood and contribute to weight gain.

Panova recommended to completely abandon sweet fruits after 18:00, and limit the use of unsweetened ones.

