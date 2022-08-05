Cold foods and drinks can exacerbate some diseases. On August 5, a nutritionist Natalya Kruglova told about this.

“People suffering from diseases of the digestive tract should limit the use of such products. This is, for example, gastroesophageal reflux disease, when the contents of the stomach are thrown into the esophagus. Cold foods and drinks can worsen the course of this disease, ”she warned on radio. Sputnik.

According to the expert, cold foods are not recommended for diseases of the gallbladder and cholelithiasis. Regular consumption of cold foods with digestive problems can cause bloating and disruption of the stool.

“Cold food and drinks with ice can cause what is known as a cold headache. But this is a rather individual reaction to the use of cold, it is more typical for predisposed people, it is important to focus on your own feelings, ”said Kruglova.

She also urged to remember that cold foods will become an additional factor in the development of a cold if a person has already become infected.

