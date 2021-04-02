Nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health, Antonina Starodubova, warned of a common mistake people make when trying to lose weight. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the expert, although a calorie deficit is necessary for losing weight, it should not be allowed to cause the body to receive less energy than is required for the basal metabolism. Otherwise, there is a risk that the metabolism will decrease, and not only adipose tissue, but also muscle tissue will begin to shrink.

It is important to understand that every day we spend a certain amount of calories simply to maintain vital processes in the body – basal metabolism, and it depends on gender, age, body weight, and usually ranges from 1000-1500 kilocalories for women to 1400-2000 kilocalories for men. In addition, energy is needed for digestion, the work of the intestines after a meal – this adds about 10 percent more, and at least 20 percent of the basal metabolic rate – 200-400 kilocalories to the base value – is necessary for work, movement, and any other types of activity Antonina Starodubova nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health

Starodubova recommends creating a calorie deficit not by changing the diet, but by increasing physical activity. “The calorie deficit should not be too large – this way is longer, but safer,” she explained.

Earlier, nutritionist and therapist Olga Burlakova revealed a simple way to lose weight in two weeks without severe food restrictions. She advises drinking enough water, eating fruits and vegetables, eliminating yeast bread and dairy products from the diet, and reducing the intake of animal protein, especially meat.