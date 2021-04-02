Nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health, Antonina Starodubova, warned of a common mistake people make when trying to lose weight. It is reported by RIA News…
According to the expert, although a calorie deficit is necessary for losing weight, it should not be allowed to cause the body to receive less energy than is required for the basal metabolism. Otherwise, there is a risk that the metabolism will decrease, and not only adipose tissue, but also muscle tissue will begin to shrink.
Starodubova recommends creating a calorie deficit not by changing the diet, but by increasing physical activity. “The calorie deficit should not be too large – this way is longer, but safer,” she explained.
Earlier, nutritionist and therapist Olga Burlakova revealed a simple way to lose weight in two weeks without severe food restrictions. She advises drinking enough water, eating fruits and vegetables, eliminating yeast bread and dairy products from the diet, and reducing the intake of animal protein, especially meat.
